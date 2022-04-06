See Assassin’s Creed running in 8K with and without Ray Tracing on an RTX 3090

The game was originally released in 2007 for PC, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3

Assassin’s Creed fhi the first game of a successful franchise from Ubisoftthe title was released in 2007 for PC, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 and was developed by the studio Ubisoft Montrealthe game had as director Patrice Désilets and its production was headed by Jade Raymondwho now owns the Haven Studiosrecently acquired by Sony to compose the PlayStation Studios.

Now, more than 14 years after the original game was released, the German YouTube channel Digital Dreams brought a video running the original game in the series in 8K resolution and some modifications on an NVIDIA RTX 3090, for this, a ReShade preset with global illumination using ray tracing was used in the 2007 title, which was customized by the creator of the video. Texture mods were also used to make Assassin’s Creed look more up-to-date, as we are talking about a game that is almost 15 years old.

Check out the result in the video published on the Digital Dreams channel below.

In Assassin’s Creedthe player character is a modern man who calls himself Desmond Miles who uses a machine called “Animus” to relive the memories of his ancestor, Altaïr Ibn-La’Ahadat the time of the Third Crusade in the Holy Land in 1191.

The first game in the series Assassin’s Creed tbrought a lot of stealth action that pleased the players, with a very fluid gameplay and a story that caught the public’s attention, guaranteeing several sequels and spin-offs, being the most recent version of the franchise the game Assassin’s Creed Valhallawhich combined the essence of the series with the Viking theme.

