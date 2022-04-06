see the grades the remaster is getting

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, remaster of the PS1 classic, will arrive on PS4 this Thursday (07), so the first notes of the game are already appearing on Metacritic. Apparently, his reception wasn’t bad.

At the time of publishing this news, the title is ranked on the site with average 77 — 12 positive reviews, four mixed and two negative. For now, two maximum scores have been recorded. Check out:

Shinding — 100

Digitally Downloaded — 100

RPG Fan — 95

Player 2 — 91

Noisy Pixel — 90

Twinfinite — 80

The Gamer — 80

Press Start Australia — 80

Worth Playing — 80

Hardcore Gamer — 80

Jeuxvideo.com — 75

PlayStation Universe — 75

COGconnected — 72

inverse — 70

PlayStation LifeStyle — 70

GamesHub — 60

Wccftech — 45

Push Square — 40

What are critics saying about the Chrono Cross remaster?

Digitally Downloaded, responsible for one of the top marks for the new Chrono Cross, says the remaster is “not only a good game”, but also a “work of art” that opens up space for deep reflection.

As the best of literature and the arts, when the credits roll for Chrono Cross, you’ll be in a reflective mood. Not only is it a very good game — though it is — it’s also a work of art that asks players meaningful questions and respects them enough to allow them to come to their own conclusions about it.

The lowest rating, from Push Square, who gave it a 40, points out that the game is a little dated and the remaster is “terribly bad”, but still maintains its essence and “personality” from the PS1 era.

Some parts of Chrono Cross haven’t really aged well, but it’s still a charming, characterful JRPG that evokes feelings from the PS1’s golden age. It’s a game that deserves better than “The Radical Dreamers Edition,” which, at least at launch, is a terribly bad remaster. Hampered by frame rate issues, it’s unbelievable that a 1999 title could run so poorly on modern hardware. Unless you’re desperate for nostalgia, we recommend waiting to see if Square Enix releases a patch to improve the bundle on PS4 and PS5 before buying.

