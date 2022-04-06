UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson released a video on Tuesday (5) in which he speaks partially in Russian about the “atrocities” recorded in the Ukrainian city of Bucha and accuses President Vladimir Putin of committing “war crimes”. “.

“The Russian people have a right to the truth, you have a right to the facts,” says the premier in Russian.

In the recording, Johnson accuses Putin and Moscow forces of being behind the “massacre of civilians” in Ukraine, the “murder of children” and the “rape of women”. “Your president is accused of committing war crimes. I cannot believe he is acting on his behalf,” he adds.

The British prime minister describes, in English, the “atrocities committed by Russian troops in Bucha, Irpin and other places in Ukraine”, stressing that the crimes “horrified the world”.







Speaking in Russian, Boris Johnson accuses Putin of war crimes 11/1/2021 Steve Reigate/Pool via REUTERS photo: Reuters

“Civilians massacred, shot dead with their hands tied. Women raped in front of their young children. Bodies brutally burned, thrown into mass graves or simply left on the street”, he reports.

Johnson also accuses the Kremlin of trying to hide the “shocking” and “disgusting” images and urges Russians to circumvent internet restrictions to seek out “independent information” to find the truth and share it with fellow countrymen.

“The grievances are so shocking, so repulsive, that it’s not surprising that your government is trying to hide them from you. Your president knows that if you could know what’s going on, you wouldn’t support his war,” he emphasizes.

In the video, he also reinforces that Putin knows that “these crimes betray trust”, especially of the “Russian mother who proudly saluted her son who joined the armed forces”, and that they are a “stain on Russia’s own honor”.

Ukrainian authorities denounced the discovery of more than 400 bodies in the streets of Bucha, outside Kiev, in what Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba called “the worst massacre in Europe since the Second World War”.

“Those responsible for the war crimes attributed to Russian forces will be called to account and history will remember who turned their heads the other way,” Johnson concluded.