Specialist explains what oral cancer is and what habits help prevent the disease

Published on 05/04/2022 08:33.

Photo: Tânia Rego/ Agência Brasil

wake up city

Every year, the number of cancer cases in the world increases and to remember the fight against the disease, the International Union for Cancer Control (UICC) created April 8: World Cancer Day.

According to dental surgeon and Master in stomatology, Maria do Carmo Nagahama, cancer is a chronic degenerative disease that is characterized by the disordered growth of cells that invade tissues and organs, and can spread to other organs of the body. In the mouth, it occurs when malignant tumors affect the lips and oral cavity.

According to the World Health Organization – WHO, about 90% of those diagnosed with oral cancer are smokers. “It can affect the gingiva, buccal mucosa, hard palate, tongue, uvula and floor. The disease arises when cells in these tissues suffer the effect of carcinogenic agents that cause changes in some of the genes. These cells slowly transform into malignant ones and can start the process of uncontrolled multiplication that leads to the formation of malignant neoplasm”, explains Maria do Carmo, who is also a professor in the Dentistry course at UniFTC Feira de Santana.

Risk factors for mouth cancer

Smoking is one of the main risk factors that can lead to oral cancer. According to data from the American Cancer Association, if associated with the consumption of alcoholic beverages, it increases the possibility of developing a cancerous process.

From an epidemiological point of view, men in the age group of forty, who are alcoholics and smokers are the most affected, highlights Maria do Carmo. “This profile has been modified, as the incidence in women with the same habits has been increasing regularly”.

The specialist completes saying that the presence of the HPV virus in the oral cavity has also been listed in the literature as a predisposing factor for the development of cancer in the oral cavity. “We must remember that solar radiation is the main factor for lip cancer. Secondary factors can also contribute to development, such as poor eating habits, sedentary lifestyle, poor hygiene and the use of ill-fitting dentures”.

Signals and symptons

The main signs and symptoms are lesions (ulcers, nodules, spots) that do not heal within a fortnight, white spots and red plaques, nodules in the neck and hoarseness.

“In more advanced cases, there is difficulty in moving the tongue, leading to dysphagia and difficult phonetics. Prevention is essential to minimize sequelae and early diagnosis guarantees an 80% increase in the possibility of cure”, warns the UniFTC professor.

In the analysis of the National Cancer Institute (INCA) in 2017, there were 4,923 deaths from cancer of the oral cavity in men and 1,372 deaths in women. “The numbers demonstrate the importance of having a healthy diet, exercising regularly and changing your lifestyle, as it helps in preventing the disease, in addition to carrying out self-examination to be able to look for possible changes still in the initial phase”.

Oral cancer is curable

Oral cancer is curable and treatment can happen through surgery and radiotherapy, but it can also be associated with chemotherapy. “It is essential to emphasize that the disease can leave major sequelae and complications after treatment. When the diagnosis is late, there is greater invasion, which can compromise, for example, chewing, phonetics and swallowing, in addition to leaving aesthetic impacts that make it difficult for the individual to be included in the social environment. It is essential that information about the disease be disseminated and that self-examination be carried out, since many are unaware of the existence of this type of pathology”, concluded the dental surgeon, Maria do Carmo Nagahama.

UniFTC offers free services

The Clinic School of Dentistry of the UniFTC Feira de Santana University Center is located at Avenida Noide Cerqueira, 168 – SIM, from Monday to Friday, from 7:30 am to 7:00 pm and on Saturdays, from 8:00 am to 11:00 am. The main services offered are restoration, scaling, prophylaxis and fluoride application, endodontics (root canal treatment), surgery for adults and children. The procedures are free and the evaluation is carried out by appointment by phone (75) 3602 7023.

Follow Acorda Cidade on Google News and receive the main highlights of the day