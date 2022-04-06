Starfield: the new trailer presents the companion Vasco in detail

Bethesda launched today a new trailer of Starfield. The film’s protagonist is the graphic head of the Bethesda Game Studios project, Istvan Pely, who introduced us to the first companion that will support the player in the space RPG: Vasco.

Vasco is defined as one of the teammates that the development team likes the most. It is a explorer robot from Constellation, which underwent several changes during development, as evidenced by some preparatory sketches shown in the trailer. It’s a heavy-duty, functional industrial robot that doesn’t fear the rigors of space travel.

The design, Pely reveals, is based on a standard Type A bipedal frame and this allows it to traverse rough terrain carrying all the supplies and survival materials needed for long overland journeys. The video highlights his backpack and some carrying accessories, but also his weapons, which can come in handy when you need to fend off an attack. However, its nature remains mostly peaceful. The colors are Constellation red and white, but the model seen in the video shows some dents.

Vasco had already appeared with a small participation in the video “In the Starfield Part 2” about the universe created by Bethesda, but now we finally know more about this companion, whose name is a clear reference to the Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama.

Bethesda itself is no stranger to introducing robotic companions into its games: the latest is Codsworth, butler robots that can be recruited in Fallout 4. While waiting for Starfield’s release date, set for November 11, 2022 on Xbox Series X |S and PC, let us know in the comments below what you think of Vasco and which robot companions you’ve enjoyed the most so far.