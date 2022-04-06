Tank with acid attacked in Ukraine; Zelensky speaks to the UN after Bucha

The massacre in the city of Bucha will be the subject of Zelensky’s speech at the UN (Photo by Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

UN says images point to deliberate killings

President says situation in Bucha makes negotiations difficult

In Lugansk, Russian tanks attack with nitric acid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the Security Council of UN (United Nations) this Tuesday (5) on the bodies found in the city of Bucha.

“We are interested in the most complete and transparent investigation, the results of which will be known and explained to the entire international community,” Zelensky said in video yesterday.

The Ukrainian president said in an interview with local journalists that negotiations with Russia had become a challenge after the massacre in Bucha.

“Each tragedy, each Bucha, will weigh on the negotiations, but we need to find opportunities for such steps”, he declared.

Last Sunday, the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, demanded that an independent investigation be carried out that points to the responsibilities of the massacre.

The agency’s High Commissioner for Human Rights said the images point to deliberate killings of civilians.

acid attack

Amid the situation in Bucha, a tank with nitric acid, which has toxic vapor, was attacked today in Rubizhne, a city in the Lugansk region, Ukraine’s breakaway area.

According to Serhii Gaidai, the regional governor of Lugansk, the attack was carried out by Russian forces. “If you are indoors, close doors and windows. Nitric acid is dangerous if inhaled, ingested and in contact with skin and mucous membranes,” he declared.

First aid

Gaidai, when making the initial report about the attack on social networks, made an alert, through social networks, to the population in case of contact with nitric acid.

The suggestion for first aid in case the eyes are hit is to wash them under running water for 10 to 30 minutes, the governor said.

“In case of contact with the skin, wash the affected area with water, adding sodium bicarbonate, soap. When swallowing nitric acid, gastric lavage with plenty of water is indicated”, he explained.