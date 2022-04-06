The 9 new symptoms of COVID-19: what changes in practice? – Health

The UK’s National Health Service officializes 9 new symptoms of COVID-19 (photo: Paul ELLIS / AFP) Last Monday (4), the UK National Health Service updated the country’s official list of symptoms of COVID-19 with 9 new signs of the disease. Previously, the country only officially listed 3 signs of coronavirus infection. The delay in expanding the index is a problem from a clinical and epidemiological point of view, according to experts consulted by the State of Mines.

Even after more than two years of the pandemic, the highest health authority in the United Kingdom only officially listed fever, cough and loss of smell or taste. The following symptoms were included: shortness of breath; feeling tired or exhausted; body pain; headaches; sore throat; nasal congestion or runny nose; loss of appetite; diarrhea; and indisposition.

In the last week, official bodies in the United Kingdom recorded 4.9 million cases of COVID in the country, 600 thousand more than the previous week.

In Brazil, the list of symptoms recognized by the Ministry of Health already recognized the British novelties, which were also part of the guidelines used to define the rules of absence from work, for example.

“What happened, in my view, is that with the arrival of the variants, the main signs and symptoms were added. Sore throat as the first symptom was not common in the other variants as it was in the micron, for example. In general, the definitions of agencies aim at monitoring cases subject to epidemiological surveillance”, analyzes the epidemiologist and master in infectology, José Geraldo Leite Ribeiro.

For Ribeiro, changes in the official list of symptoms have few effects in terms of individualized treatment, but help in epidemiological measures to combat the disease. This view is corroborated by the professor at the Institute of Social Medicine at the University of the State of Rio de Janeiro (IMS-UERJ), Gulnar Azevedo e Silva.

“The more information and more well-defined criteria are established, you are expanding the possibility of knowledge about the disease and its effects. It is very important that these criteria are well publicized and applicable in all contexts in a country”, he evaluates.

For the doctor, the United Kingdom extended the list with delay and Brazil, which already has a more complete index, could have worked better in disseminating these symptoms.

“It is very important to make this public to help with surveillance and identification by the people themselves. I think the management of the disease would be better if people knew its signs better”, he points out.

Change in medical treatment

Although he does not see a change in the specific treatment of COVID-19 caused by the official inclusion of symptoms, José Geraldo Ribeiro believes that the pandemic may cause changes in the way doctors work, who will seek to discover the specific causes of the symptoms and not just treat them.

“Before the pandemic, doctors were less looking for an etiological diagnosis. From COVID-19 I believe it will be more common. This is positive because without the etiological diagnosis, your knowledge about the epidemiology and health impact is not so clear,” he says.

The epidemiologist explains that respiratory viruses usually have very similar symptoms. Therefore, there was no effort to discover the causative agent of the disease until the arrival of the coronavirus, which established a new policy of rigorous testing.

Ribeiro emphasizes that for this change in medical treatment to occur, it is important that the testing structure be made available in the Unified Health System (SUS) and also by health plans.