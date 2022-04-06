The twist in the case of the Mexican woman sentenced to 100 lashes after denouncing aggression in Qatar

Paola Schietekat

Credit, Instagram/Paola Schietekat

photo caption,

Paola Schietekat’s life turned upside down when she denounced aggression

A Mexican woman who had been sentenced, in Qatar, to seven years in prison and one hundred lashes for denouncing an aggression suffered by herself had a favorable decision in the Justice of the Arab country.

Paola Schietekat had arrived in Qatar’s capital Doha in February 2020 to work for the government in organizing the 2022 World Cup.

After a year and a half living there, she says she was the victim of a physical assault. But when she went to the authorities to file a complaint, the case turned against her: Paola was accused of “extramarital sex”, a crime under Islamic law.

The 27-year-old was sentenced to seven years in prison and one hundred lashes. And, surprisingly, she was given an alternative: she could get rid of the penalty, but for that she would have to marry her attacker. The case gained visibility because it was seen as a symbol of the vulnerability of women in the country that is preparing to host the main event in world football.

