Trek to Yomi has a narrative focus and can be completed in 5 hours

Devolver Digitial’s Trek to Yomi, like Ghost of Tsushima, draws inspiration from the works of filmmaker Akira Kurosawa. In this way, the focus of the game will be the narrative, where a samurai will go through situations capable of putting his main ideals into practice. It will take players just five hours to understand this story.

Who delivered this information was Marcin Kryszpin, the director of the title, in an interview with the GamingBolt portal. Unlike Sucker Punch’s work, Flying Wild Hogs will show the action and adventure of the Edo period in sidescrolling mode, and on normal difficulty, the experience will not take long to complete.

It’s not a big game. On normal difficulty, it took me about five hours to complete the game. We wanted to achieve this cinematic experience to show the player our history and familiarize them with the Edo period using the collectibles.

Also according to Kryszpin, the duration of Trek to Yomi was decisive for other important factors:

The length of the game determined many points in the game’s design; too many features or advanced combat would be hard to come up with in such a short amount of time. Keeping the feel of a classic samurai movie was key.

The Edo period was marked by the command of the Tokugawa shoguns, when the creation of the samurai military corps was established. From the years 1603 to 1868, these warriors represented a period of glory, control and unification for Japan.

Upon becoming the main force in the Land of the Rising Sun, the samurai followed a code of honor known as bushido, “the way of the warrior”. Through him, his loyalty served as the basis for a respectful and unshakable oath.

Trek to Yomi is a 2.5D game

Set to premiere in Fall 2022, Trek To Yomi will feature visceral combat in a 2.5D perspective. In the last gameplay released, the battles fought with the katanas were the highlights. Click here to watch!