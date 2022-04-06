Twitter Says It’s Working on Edit Tweet Option | Technology

Twitter again commented on the possibility of creating a feature to edit tweets. The social network had commented on the matter on April 1st, April Fools’ Day, but on Tuesday (5th), he said he wasn’t kidding.

“Yes, we’ve been working on an editing feature since last year!” the platform stated. “No, we didn’t come up with the idea of ​​a poll.”

The comment refers to last Monday’s tweet (4) in which Elon Musk asks if his followers would like to have the ability to edit tweets. In the publication, 73% of the responses were favorable to the functionality.

The billionaire became the largest individual shareholder in the social network on March 14, but the deal was announced last Monday (4). He was appointed to Twitter’s board and said he hopes to help the platform make “significant improvements in the coming months.”

The platform did not detail how the edit tweets feature will work.

According to Twitter, functionality testing began on Twitter Blue, a paid version that offers additional features.

The idea, according to the social network, is to use the next few months to understand what works, what doesn’t and what is possible with the functionality.

Twitter Product Director Jay Sullivan said in his profile on the social network that the option to edit tweets has been the most requested option by users for many years.