Ukraine blames 54 Russian attacks in 24 hours in Kharkiv

The Russian army launched in the last 24 hours a total of 54 attacks against the city of Kharkiv and its surroundings, in the eastern region of Ukraine, in actions that left at least six dead and eight wounded, as reported on Tuesday by the Kiev Armed Forces.

“During the last day, the invaders launched 54 attacks with various types of long-range weapons: artillery, mortar, tank cannons, MLRS-type rocket launchers,” said the head of the Kharkiv Military Administration, Oleh Synyehubov, through from Telegram.

The actions hit the districts of Saltivka, Pyatykhatky, Oleksiyivka, Kholodna Hora, Derhachi, Barvinkove and Chuhuiv, according to the military, who was quoted by the Ukrainian news agency “Ukrinform”.

Four of the deaths occurred in Kharkiv district, where another three people were hospitalized, while in Chuhuiv district there were two casualties, in addition to the record of five injured.

“The Kharkiv region is ready for any scenario. Our Armed Forces are in positions and defending the region. We have to keep the rear strong,” Synyehubov said.

Earlier, one of the advisers to the Ukrainian presidency, Oleksiy Arestovych, assured that the Russians had lost part of the offensive potential and were now equipping, redeploying and regrouping troops, in an attempt to continue with the offensive on Mariupol, in southern Ukraine, and in the Kharkiv region.

“In the rest of the sectors of the front, the enemy was stopped, especially in the Kiev and Sumy regions, as well as almost the entire Chernihiv region,” explained the government representative.

Arestovych and other military maintain that the new Russian offensive will be directed, from now on, to control the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, the self-proclaimed independent republics that were recognized by Russia.

To achieve this objective, according to the sources, control of the Kharkiv region is considered fundamental.

As Arestovych reported to the local news agency Interfax-Ukraine, the Russians lost 647 tanks, 1,844 armored fighting vehicles and 330 artillery systems.

There were also write-offs of 107 multiple-launch rocket systems, 54 air defense systems, 147 aircraft (almost seven aviation regiments), 134 helicopters and 1,273 miscellaneous vehicles, according to data unverified by independent sources.