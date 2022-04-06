Ukrainian farmers are seen using a tractor to ‘take away’ a Russian helicopter

In yet another unusual scene from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, local farmers carry off a Russian helicopter shot down by ground troops.





The Kamov Ka-52 helicopter, famous for its design which earned him the official nickname of alligator, has been widely used by Russia in the invasion of Ukraine, including showing a lot of resistance in missions. Recent data show that at least nine of them were slaughtered, but that some would be in a state of possible recovery, demonstrating the robustness of the “crocodile”.

One of these kills would have taken place in the Izyum region by Ukrainian forces of the 95th Air Assault Brigade, operating the laser-guided Stugna anti-tank (anti-tank) missile system, see below the scene of the kill:

Ukrainian media reports that this morning, near Izyum, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down an enemy Ka-52 helicopter with a Ukrainian Stugna missile. UPD: Stugna is an anti-tank missile system#Slavaukraini #StopRussia #StandWithUkraine #StopPutin pic.twitter.com/L78fHt6YRD — António Da Silva 🇵🇹 (@Amigueldasilva) April 5, 2022





The curious thing, however, is that today images have emerged of what would be this same Kamov shot down, already on the ground and quite damaged, but still recognizable by its vertical stabilizer – note that, because it has counter-rotating engines, the Ka-52 does not has a tail rotor – and being pulled by farmers.

This has even been a common scene that has even become a meme on the internet (shared by the Ukrainians themselves), where farmers tow and take the spoils of war to their farms. Until now, records showed farmers doing this with tanks, armor and artillery pieces, but not with a helicopter, as you can see in the video below.

Ukrainian farmers with a crashed Russian Ka-52 helicopter. pic.twitter.com/fJ740ZoAwH — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 5, 2022



