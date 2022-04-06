Ukrainian sniper is dubbed the modern day ‘Lady of Death’

A Ukrainian female sniper codenamed “Charcoal” has been hailed as a national hero by Ukraine’s armed forces. On social media, the army released images of the soldier, with her face partially covered by a mask.

According to the publication, the sniper joined the Ukrainian armed forces in 2017 to impress her younger brother, who was also in the Ukrainian military. She fought against Russian-backed separatists, and after taking a break in January, the sniper returned to the Marines when Russia invaded the country on February 24.

In the message shared by the Ukrainian army, Charcoal promised to punish Moscow’s forces. “We must finish them all!” she said. “These people are not human beings. Even the fascists weren’t as vile as these orcs. We must defeat them,” she added.

The Ukrainian military did not disclose the sniper’s performance during the war, even so, the post yielded comparison between the soldier and Ukrainian sniper Lyudmila Pavlichenko, known as the “Lady of Death”.

During World War II, Lyudmila would have been part of the Soviet Red Army and killed more than 300 Nazi soldiers. Pavlichenko even won the Hero of the Soviet Union award, the highest military award in the USSR.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Virus turns caterpillars into zombies destined to die in sunlight

+ Owner of the ‘biggest butt in Brazil’ is harassed on the street

+ Site reveals contents of confidential US military document on UFOs

+ Video: Young man points gun at student’s head during fight at school door

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ What happens in the brain when we die? Scientists already have an answer

+ Japan’s ‘Death Stone’ breaks after nearly a thousand years

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat





