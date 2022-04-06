Understand how microwave popcorn may be linked to serious illness

a product that almost everybody you have at home and that pleases above all the taste of children and teenagers bring some dangers to human health, and they are serious and serious: a microwave popcorn. there are more than 20 yearsin a product factory in USAan outbreak of severe lung disease scared doctors and scientists. Industry officials had serious breathing difficulties and were diagnosed with bronchiolitis obliteransa condition in which lung cells can’t recover of a process inflammatoryleaving patients with respiratory failure and severe limitations.

Eight site employees arrived at a critical condition on account of the illness, four of them had to be subjected to lung transplantsaccording to official records of a study on the website of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – CDCthe acronym in English), the renowned US public health agency.

THE cause of the problem? An substance used until today in this food called diacetylwhich can do harm not just for being ingested with the popcorn, but mostly when being inhaled with tasty and appetizing flavored steam that comes out of the package when we withdraw microwave food. From there to here, thousands of cases have been documented in the US and other countries, particularly involving habitual consumers of product. Bronchiolitis obliterans became so associated to this industrialized food that doctors informally call the illness of “popcorn lung disease”.

O diacetyl is the substance responsible for giving the good smell and butteryBesides unmistakable, to microwave popcorn. even with sick people across all continentsthe manufacturers did not give up using it and now comes a new threat related to this chemical component.

A survey recently carried out by the São Carlos Institute of Chemistry (IQSC)gives USPshowed that after 90 days regular consumption of microwave popcornlaboratory rats showed accumulation of diacetyl molecules in the brain cells. It was already known that the substance in high concentrations in this tissue causes neurological damage that trigger the Alzheimer’s.

According to the study data, the concentration of diacetyl produced damage to various brain areas of the rats tested, but they left more noticeable marks on the hypothalamusan area of brain base that keeps sympathetic nervous system centers and parasympatheticResponsible for essential functions.

The scariest, according to the author of research, the chemist Lucas Ximeneswho spoke to the report of the newspaper O Estado de Minas, was the significant presence of the so-called beta-amyloid proteinscommonly found in who suffers in Alzheimer’s.

like diacetyl evaporates very easefactory workers are more susceptible to inhale it in large quantities, although consumers can do it too just sucking in the steam that comes out of the food. Eating these products equally makes the substance be absorbed by the bodyalbeit in smaller amounts, which could have a smaller effect for cases of bronchiolitis obliteransbut still high for the accumulation of the chemical agent in the blood and not brain tissuewhich presumably would elevate the risk of developing Alzheimer’s.

O diacetyl It is also present in other foods, such as frozen generally, margarines, cookies, instant noodle seasonings and even in beer and not coffeebut the amount used in popcorn and the fact that it produces the evaporation of the substance make make this product pose a greater hazard for the consumer.