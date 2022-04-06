Understand what happened in Peru and why the government declared a state of emergency

Rising fuel and food prices, as a result of the war in Ukraine, led Peruvians to the streets to demonstrate; about four people died and 20 were injured

Ernesto BENAVIDES / AFP Demonstrations against fuel increases in Peru have already left about four dead



The region of Lima and Callao, in the Perudawned this Tuesday, 5, under a state of emergency and a curfew imposed by the president Pedro Castillo – investigated for alleged crimes of influence peddling and collusion. “The Council of Ministers approved declaring citizen immobility (curfew) from 2:00 am to 11:59 pm on April 5th to safeguard citizen security,” left-wing Castillo said in a message to the country shown on television near midnight. -Monday evening, 4th. “Constitutional rights related to personal liberty and security, the inviolability of the home and freedom of assembly and movement are suspended”, says the decree. More than 10 million inhabitants are unable to leave their homes during the day. The president’s decision is in response to the demonstrations that have taken place since March 28 and are carried out by groups trying to restore peace and internal order.

The reason for the protests that started last week, when truck drivers blocked the roads of the main highways to Lima and caused the increase in food prices, is related to the increase in the values ​​of fuel and tolls, caused by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine which has been taking place since the 24th of February. The government even issued an emergency declaration for the agricultural sector due to rising prices of fertilizers, ammonia, urea and other soil nutrients. Several acts of violence, including fires at toll booths on the roads, looting in some stores and clashes between protesters and police, were recorded on Monday in various parts of the country, in the first strike faced by the Castillo government, which took power a year ago. eight months. An estimated four people died and more than 20 were injured. The Peruvian leader appealed for calm and serenity, however, he recognized that social protest is a constitutional right, and said that it must be done “within the framework of the law, respecting the integrity of people, as well as public and private property”. These demonstrations were the latest setback for Castillo’s government, which was elected with peasant support but saw its popularity plummet.

Health professionals, water, sanitation, electricity, fuel, telecommunications, cleaning, funeral service, cargo and merchandise transport are exempt from complying with the measure. “Workers in the public and private sectors should only work remotely, according to the regulations on the subject,” Castillo said. Over the weekend, the government tried to reverse the situation and proposed eliminating most fuel taxes as a way to lower prices and raising the minimum wage by approximately 10% to 1,205 soles (R$1,500) a month. The measure, valid from May 1, comes at a time when the Peruvian economy is trying to overcome the losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and was already fighting high inflation – in March, Peru reached its maximum in 26 years. – and in coincidence with the 30th anniversary of the self-coup d’état of former President Alberto Fujimori, currently in prison, on April 5, 1992. However, the proposal was not accepted as on Monday the protesters returned to the streets, and several incidents violence were recorded.

The decisions also affected the world of football. O Flamengowhich was going to debut in Copa Libertadores of America 2022 this Tuesday, against Sporting Cristal, may have the game postponed by the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL). São Paulo, which faces Ayacucho, for the Copa Sudamericana, on Thursday, 7, was going to leave for Peru this Tuesday, but postponed its trip to Wednesday due to the situation that the country is in and the curfew that is in effect.