US, allies to impose more sanctions on Moscow – News

The United States and its allies will announce new sweeping sanctions related to Russia on Wednesday, a source told Reuters news agency.

The sanctions will ban new investments in Russia, increase restrictions on financial institutions and state-owned companies in the country, and will be aimed at Russian government officials and their families.

“Tomorrow, the US will announce, in coordination with the G7 and the EU, an additional comprehensive package of sanctions measures that will impose significant costs on Russia and push the country further into financial, economic and technological isolation,” the source said. .





The measures that will be imposed on Wednesday will “degrade important instruments of Russian state power, inflict acute and immediate economic damage on Russia and hold Russian kleptocracy that finances and supports Putin’s war accountable,” the source said.

The actions being worked out will be taken in concert with the G7 countries and the European Union, the source said, demonstrating the West’s determination and unity to impose unprecedented costs on Russia for its war on Ukraine.





The war and Western sanctions applied in response are taking a toll on the Russian economy, which could contract by up to 15%, experts say.

Russia says it began a “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24 to demilitarize and “denazify” the country, which President Vladimir Putin considers an illegitimate state. The Kremlin’s position is rejected by Ukraine, a parliamentary democracy, and by the West, as a pretext for an unprovoked invasion.



