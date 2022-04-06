US announces hypersonic missile test | World

The US military on Tuesday announced a new test of a hypersonic missile, as Pentagon officials try to match or pre-empt advances by China and Russia in this cutting-edge strategic weapons technology.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) said it had recently completed a free-flight test of a hypersonic missile launched from an aircraft that maintained a speed greater than Mach 5 or five times the speed of sound (at least 6,100 km/h). H).

The missile flew at an altitude of more than 19,800 meters and over 300 nautical miles, said Darpa, a high-tech research organization at the Pentagon.

What are hypersonic missiles?

This was the second test under the agency’s HAWC Program – an air-breathing hypersonic weapon concept – and the missile featured a different configuration than the first, tested last September.

According to CNN, the last test took place in mid-March but was kept under wraps to prevent it from looking like an escalation of geopolitical tensions surrounding the invasion of Ukraine.

In March 2020, the US Army and Navy jointly tested another hypersonic prototype.

Darpa reported that air-breathing hypersonic missiles use air captured from the atmosphere to help maintain propulsion.

“This flight test of Lockheed Martin’s HAWC was a successful demonstration of a second design that will allow our warfighters to competitively select the right capabilities to dominate the battlefield,” said Andrew Knoedler, in charge of the HAWC program, in an communicated.

Hypersonic missiles pose a potential threat to the world’s military balance, as they can be directed to deliver nuclear weapons accurately on target at speeds too fast to be intercepted.

The Pentagon is under pressure to match the apparent success of a Chinese test of a hypersonic missile last year, which circled the world and reached a target in China.