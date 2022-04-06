US announces sanctions against Russian platform

The United States announced on Tuesday (5) new sanctions against the Russian “dark web” market Hydra Market and the virtual exchange currency Garantex.

According to a statement released by the US State Department, the measure was taken following an operation by German police against the same platform.

“Today’s action – coordinated with our allies and partners – blocks the infrastructure for ransom cyberattacks, as well as the actors and targets of the abuse of virtual currency to launder payments,” the note reads.

According to the US government, the initiative is part of an effort to “stop the proliferation of malicious cybercrime services, dangerous drugs and other illegal offerings available on Russia’s website.”

“The global threat of cybercrime and ransomware originating in Russia and the ability of criminal leaders to operate there with impunity is of deep concern to the United States,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

According to Yellen, the “actions send a message to criminals that you can’t hide on the darknet or its forums, and you can’t hide in Russia or anywhere else in the world.”

In addition, more than 100 virtual currency addresses associated with the entity’s operations used to carry out illicit transactions are being monitored.

“Garantex allows customers to buy and sell virtual currencies using fiat currencies,” the text adds, noting that “the analysis shows that more than $100 million in transactions are associated with illicit actors and dark web markets.”