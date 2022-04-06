US: Hypersonic Missile Tested Days After Russia Invades Ukraine | World

Disclosure / DARPA Missile tested by US days after Russia invades Ukraine

The US government said on Wednesday it had successfully carried out a hypersonic missile test on March 5, ten days after Russian troops invaded Ukraine. This type of weapon travels at more than five times the speed of sound and is hardly detected by air defenses.

The announcement was made by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), linked to the US Department of Defense. The weapon was developed in partnership with the company Lockheed Martin.

The Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept – HAWC was launched from a B-52 bomber. According to DARPA, upon release from the carrier aircraft, the missile was boosted, and “accelerated rapidly and maintained cruising faster than Mach 5 (five times the speed of sound) for an extended period of time”.

The hypersonic missile also reached altitudes in excess of 65,000 feet and flew over 300 nautical miles, according to the US agency.

This is the second successful test in DARPA’s HAWC program. In September last year, a different version of the missile was also successfully tested, the US government agency said.

“Lockheed Martin’s HAWC trial has successfully demonstrated a second design that will allow our warfighters to competitively select the right capabilities to dominate the battlefield,” said Andrew Knoedler, HAWC Program Manager, DARPA.

Hypersonic missiles use air captured from the atmosphere for propulsion. The speed and ability to maneuver with these weapons allow for both evasion of anti-aircraft defenses and rapid attacks.

“We are still analyzing the data from the flight tests, but we are confident that we will provide the US Air Force and Navy with excellent options to diversify the technology available for their future missions,” said Knoedler.

Weapons used by Russia



The Russian Defense Ministry admitted on March 19 that the country carried out the first attack using hypersonic missiles against Ukraine. The offensive took place with the aim of destroying a weapons storage site in the west of the country, according to the Russian government itself.

“The Kinjal aviation missile system, with hypersonic ballistic missiles, destroyed a large underground storage facility for missiles and aviation ammunition for Ukrainian troops in Delyatin, Ivano-Frankovsk region,” said Igor Konashenkov, a ministry spokesman. The claim, however, could not be independently verified.

The Khinjal, the model used in the attack and called by Putin the “ideal weapon”, has the capacity to hit a target more than 2,000 kilometers away. Konashenov further reported that Russian forces used the Bastion anti-ship missile system to attack Ukrainian military installations near the Black Sea port of Odessa.