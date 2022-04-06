US residency visa issuance returns to pre-pandemic levels | World

The number of immigrants who gained permanent resident status in the United States rose last year to similar pre-pandemic levels, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of government data released Monday.

In the US, this visa is known as a green card.

Among a category of immigrants, those already in the US, the number of permanent permits issued exceeded pre-pandemic levels. Those issued to newcomers also increased, although without reaching previous levels.

See below a video from November 2021, when the US allowed tourists to enter the country.

US allows entry of vaccinated tourists, but not immigrants

About 280,000 people received green cards between July and September 2021, the last quarter of the fiscal year, according to data from the Federal Bureau of Immigration Statistics. This is the highest number since the April-June quarter of 2017.

During the pandemic, the number of green cards issued dropped to a quarterly low of 79,000 in 2020.

The arrival of tourists, business people, workers, foreign students and other temporary legal immigrants also increased, according to data for the last quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended on September 30. However, they are still far below pre-pandemic averages.

Regarding newcomers to the United States, the number rose from 19,000 green cards at the beginning of the pandemic (from April to June 2020) to 105,000 from June to September 2021. For immigrants who were already in the country, this figure went from about 60 thousand to 177 thousand in the same period.