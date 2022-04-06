[Vídeo] After two strokes, cashier needs urgent heart surgery | 7 seconds

The supermarket cashier Yrlla Suellem Alves de Lima, 33, had two strokes (Cerebral Vascular Accident) and discovered that she had an opening between the left and right sides of her heart, which could cause embolization from the nervous system to the arterial system. . This is the patent foramen ovale (PFO). To avoid neurological complications, she needs urgent heart surgery, which costs BRL 50,000.

This opening between the left atrium and the right atrium is called the Patent foramen ovale (PFO) and affects about 30% of the population. On the other hand, this opening between the two sides of the heart is necessary during pregnancy. But it is obstructed in 70% of the people and in the others they remain with this opening. This is the case of Yrlla Suellem Alves de Lima, from Arapiraca.

O Portal 7Seconds went to the house of the cashier, who is also a nursing technician, to talk about the crowdfunding she is doing with the help of her family and acquaintances to be able to raise this money and perform the surgery. Examinations and diagnosis of FOP

Yrlla Suellem also said that the R$ 50,000 will only be for the surgery, apart from the payment for the hospital apartment and medication. She also intends to do a raffle with a shirt she won from the ASA board and the nail extension service (in gel). Who can help you the data are just below.

Watch the interview below, which she tells details of the strokes and how she is doing to raise the money to save her own life: