Video: Russian tank shoots cyclist in Bucha; check it out | World

Reproduction 04/06/2022 Abandoned body of dead cyclist in Bucha

A drone video captured the moment an alleged Russian tank fires at a cyclist in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, on the outskirts of the capital Kiev, where reports of a massacre of civilians were reported. Ukraine accuses Russia of hundreds of murders in the region occupied by Moscow troops after the invasion of the country. The Kremlin denies authorship.

According to Ukraine, the recording was made on March 3, but the images only surfaced on Tuesday. An independent investigation of the Bellingcat vehicle, which specializes in fact-checking, found that the video was taken before March 11. Satellite images from this date show that the building next to where the cyclist was hit was destroyed.

In the images, it is possible to see a person moving on a bicycle along a street perpendicular to another where a Russian tank is parked. After the cyclist rounds the corner, the armored vehicle fires, as evidenced by smoke coming out of the vehicle’s front cannon. Another tank, more hidden in the video, also fires next.

A cloud of smoke emerges at the point where the cyclist turned. He is no longer seen moving around. The location was identified by Sky News as Yablonska Street. Recently images of a dead man next to a bicycle at the same intersection were also revealed.

A video verified by the New York Times and recorded in that exact spot shows a man in a blue coat lying next to his bicycle. The victim’s leg was severed. A downed pole can also be seen, which, according to the American newspaper, suffered damage coincident with the tanks’ high-caliber ammunition.

Satellite images from the company Maxar expose bodies on the streets and abandoned for weeks in Bucha, which contradicts Russian claims that the scene was set up by Ukrainian forces. According to Kiev authorities, around 300 civilians were killed during the occupation a month ago. In a speech to the UN, President Volodymyr Zelensky described the killings as “war crimes”, demanding proportionate punishment.

Evidence of a massacre provoked outrage in the international community, which promised new sanctions on Russia. In reaction, a number of European countries announced the expulsion of Russian diplomats from their territories. Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, at least 287 Moscow employees have been sent away from other nations, according to a survey carried out by GLOBO based on official information.

