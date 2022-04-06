War in Ukraine: Shocking Satellite Image Shows Bodies on the Ground and Contradicts Russian Version | Ukraine and Russia

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called for an independent investigation into “the footage of civilians killed in Bucha, Ukraine”.

Warning: This report contains strong images that could be considered disturbing.

After Russian troops withdrew from the city on the outskirts of Kiev, images emerged of bodies on the streets, which were also seen by media crews.

Ukraine has accused Russia of a “deliberate massacre” – but Moscow said it was all “staged” after its military forces withdrew from the area. And made a series of unsubstantiated claims about the images of Bucha.

Claim: ‘Fake corpses’

After the Russian withdrawal, footage taken from a car driving through the city showed bodies on both sides of the road.

The Russian Embassy in Canada tweeted the video, with the caption “staged video showing fake corpses in the town of Bucha, near Kiev”.

But satellite images of Bucha on March 19 — nearly two weeks before Russian troops withdrew from the area — show what appear to be bodies on the side of the road.

2 of 5 Satellite image of Bucha — Photo: Maxar via BBC Satellite image of Bucha — Photo: Maxar via BBC

The images, first published by The New York Times and verified by the BBC, show bodies in the exact positions and on the same street as the video Russia claims was staged after its troops departed.

Pro-Russian social media profiles circulated a slow-motion version of the video, claiming that the arm of one of the bodies moved.

The video image is grainy, but closer analysis shows that what is claimed to be a moving arm is actually a mark in the lower right corner of the vehicle’s windshield.

The mark in question appears to be a raindrop or a speck of dirt, and there are similar marks visible on the car’s windshield at the beginning of the video.

Another Russian claim focuses on a different part of the footage. The car passes another body, which lies beside a sidewalk with red and yellow stones and a destroyed brown fence.

As the vehicle advances, the body can be seen briefly in the right mirror. Pro-Russian profiles claim that the body “sits”.

But a slower version of the video shows that the rearview mirror is clearly distorting the body’s reflection, as are the houses in the background.

3 of 5 The body in question appears in the car’s rearview mirror during the video — Photo: UKRAINE DEFENCE MINISTRY The body in question appears in the car’s rearview mirror during the video — Photo: UKRAINE DEFENCE MINISTRY

The same effect can be seen in videos of similar rearview mirrors posted on the internet.

The BBC compared the two bodies of the video (published on 2 April) with high-resolution photos provided by Getty Images and AFP on 3 April.

4 of 5 Images show dead in Bucha — Photo: BBC Images show dead in Bucha – Photo: BBC

In the video, the first body lies on its back near a white and yellow curb. The sidewalk on the right is part paved, part grass. A silver car can be seen on the sidewalk with the trunk open in front of a white picket fence. The same car, curb, sidewalk and fence are visible in the Getty/AFP image.

5 of 5 Images show dead in Bucha — Photo: BBC Images show dead in Bucha – Photo: BBC

The second body has a black jacket and what appears to be a bloody tourniquet or bandage on his right arm. He’s lying on his side next to a red and yellow sidewalk, in front of a destroyed brown fence. The black jacket, tourniquet/bandage, sidewalk and fence match the body photo published by Getty/AFP.

Claim: ‘Unhardened’ bodies

The Russian Foreign Ministry tweeted: “It is particularly worrying that all bodies of people whose images have been published by the Kiev regime are not hardened after at least four days.”

According to the Ukrainian military, the Russians left at dawn on March 31. Russia says they left on March 30th.

In the hours following death, bodies undergo a process called rigor mortis, in which muscles contract and harden.

We asked for the opinion of a forensic pathologist as to whether a body should be “hardened” after four days. The expert, who has worked in places like Kosovo and Rwanda on war crimes investigations, declined to be named but told the BBC that within four days rigor mortis “generally decreases”.

The Russian tweet also claimed that the bodies “do not have typical corpse stains”.

It’s not clear what this means, but the pathologist said that the appearance of someone who died from a gunshot wound or other act of violence varies greatly depending on the weapon used, the distance at which it was shot, and so on.

There is not always a lot of visible blood, as it can accumulate under bodies or soak through heavy clothing, especially if the person is prepared for the cold.

The tweet may be referring to the fact that blood inside the body accumulates after death as it stops circulating, which can lead to the skin becoming reddened or purple.

But if someone is lying down, the location of this buildup of blood and discoloration may not be visible from an image alone.

Allegation: ‘No local resident suffered any violent action’

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that while Bucha was under Russian control, “no local residents suffered any violent action”.

This claim contradicts, however, numerous testimonies from residents.

A local teacher told Human Rights Watch on March 4 that Russian forces arrested five men and summarily executed one of them.

Residents who spoke to Russian investigative website The Insider painted a similar picture. “Those were horrible days. When not even your backyard, your house or even your life belongs to you. There’s no electricity, no water, no gas. It’s forbidden to leave the house, if you go out — you get shot,” Kristina told The Insider.