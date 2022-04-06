War in Ukraine: Shocking satellite image shows bodies on the ground and contradicts Russian version

The Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, called for an independent investigation into “the images of civilians killed in Buchain Ukraine”.

Warning: This report contains strong images that could be considered disturbing.

After Russian troops withdrew from the city on the outskirts of Kiev, images emerged of bodies on the streets, which were also seen by media crews.

Ukraine has accused Russia of a “deliberate massacre” – but Moscow said it was all “staged” after its military forces withdrew from the area. And made a series of unsubstantiated claims about the images of Bucha.

