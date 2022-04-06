WhatsApp Web: users complain about changes

WhatsApp recently announced that the web version of the application would eliminate the need for a cell phone connection. The change was much celebrated, but now that it is being implemented, it has started to generate headaches for users.

Among the main complaints are the slowness of the page, error when sending messages and even the disappearance of the history of some conversations. Just open Twitter to come across several publications reporting the difficulties.

The new update is being integrated little by little, but it aims to allow users to receive and send messages through WhatsApp Web even when their cell phone is disconnected. It will be possible to leave the application logged in up to four different computers and each one will have its own autonomy.

“We’re not interested in having web connectivity without the phone. We want our files to be accessible on WhatsApp Web in the search function”, pointed out a user of the platform on Twitter.

@Whatsapp , we are not interested in having connectivity on the web without the phone. We want our archives to be accessible on whatsapp web on the search function. — Pol Palacios (@palacios_pol) April 4, 2022

expectations of millions // reality of cents marcos zuckerberg, if the intention was to improve whatsapp web, know that EVERYTHING GONE WRONG pic.twitter.com/sTnM3J8jDg — Pilantra 🕸🕷 (@Pilantra___) April 4, 2022

What did you do with Whatsapp Web? It is simply IMPOSSIBLE to use — Levi Kaique Ferreira (@LeviKaique) April 4, 2022

THEY KILLED WhatsApp Web thank you so much my workday thanks you. — luk (@LuccaGadiolli) April 4, 2022

In response, WhatsApp pointed out that it is aware of the issues and is looking to improve the tool. “User feedback has shown that there is still a way to go. WhatsApp is aware that people are experiencing delays loading their messages securely on WhatsApp Web and Desktop and is already working on improvements to get the experience back to normal on all linked devices.”

WhatsApp should limit forwarded messages

WhatsApp should start limiting forwarded messages on the platform, so that the same text is not shared multiple times. The information is from the website specializing in the messenger, WaBetaInfo.

Apparently, messages that have already been relayed cannot be forwarded to more than one group conversation, or more than one contact. The purpose of the application owned by Meta is to prevent the spread of fake news, which ended up becoming common with the feature of forwarded messages.

