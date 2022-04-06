WHO says XE may be the most transmissible of all variants

The Omicron BA.2 subvariant has become the dominant strain in the US, but international health experts are putting greater focus on a new hybrid variant that may even be more transmissible, XE.

According to the WHO (World Health Organization) it may be the most infectious of all the identified versions of the coronavirus.

Credit: XH4D/istock According to WHO, the XE hybrid variant appears to be the most transmissible of all

The XE variant is recombinant, that is, it is composed of genetic material from two other strains, which in this case are BA.1, the original strain of Ômicron, and BA.2, called the subvariant of Ômicron.

According to an epidemiological update published March 29 by the WHO, estimates show that XE may be 10% easier to spread compared to BA.2. However, this data requires additional confirmation.

how did it come about

The variant was first detected in the UK in mid-January and since then 600 cases have been reported in the country.

The UK Health Safety Agency said it is monitoring XE along with two other recombinants, XD and XF, which are made up of the Delta and BA.1 strains.

UK health officials explained in late March that there was “insufficient evidence to draw conclusions about the growth advantage or other properties of this variant”.

“This particular recombinant, XE, has shown a variable growth rate and we cannot yet confirm whether it has a true growth advantage,” said Susan Hopkins, UKHSA’s chief medical advisor.