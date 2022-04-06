Windows 11 Gets New Tabbed File Explorer

During an event focused on hybrid work, held this Tuesday (5), the Microsoft announced a series of new features for Windows 11. Among them are the new File Explorerwhich has been tested in beta and is now tab based. The idea is for the application to be more interactive and organized.

According to Panos Panay, Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer (CPO), the new File Explorer comes to “help Windows users be more efficient and productive.” With him, the system will be able to centralize all the explorer tabs in a single windowavoiding opening the application more than once to access files from different spaces.

File Explorer will have a “+” button to open a new tab in the same window.

The new design of File Explorer also allows access, as it currently does, to recent documents and provides an option for “favorites”. In this way, it will be possible to “pin files and create guides”, reducing “to one what used to take six clicks to reach an important file”.

The new File Explorer

With the arrival of the new look of File Explorer, users will have a “home screen” when opening the app. In it, you can check the “Quick Access”, “Favorites” and “Recent” tabs. Some files and contacts may also be recommended based on the context of use from the technology Context IQ.

The novelty also brings the visualization in the application of content suggestions to the cloud. As such, it will be possible to view and add files shared with other users, an experience essentially focused on hybrid work.

Windows 11’s File Explorer will also have a night mode.

Despite announcing and even showing the new software, Microsoft did not detail when it will be available to all users. The update that brings the new feature is expected to be available later this year on Windows 11 22H2. It’s also unclear whether Microsoft will bring the new File Explorer to Windows 10.