Windows 11: New File Explorer and Update on My “Start”

Microsoft held an event in the early afternoon of this Tuesday to present news and additional features of Windows 11. The focus of the event was to show the possibilities of the system for hybrid work, integrating the personal computer with the company’s cloud services.

Microsoft has announced that it will launch an on-premises Microsoft 365 app, to improve hybrid work and provide a cloud work experience very similar to “regular” work on desktops.

The idea is that, with the new features, the user will have what he needs to develop his work and the full possibility of accessing them on several different devices.

The operating system will receive a shortcut to access Cloud PCs directly in its Start menu. So Windows users will be able to switch between the cloud and their own computer easily.

Cloud PCs will have a feature that will allow them to work offline, which will cause any changes to files to be updated immediately when the device resumes the internet connection.

One of the new features presented during the event was a tabbed file explorer, with a layout very similar to the browsers Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox.

The idea of ​​the new file explorer format is to enable users to be more efficient and productive during their personal and work tasks. Although they announced and showed how the new file manager works, there was no information about when it will be available to all users.

Another novelty – which is not quite a “new thing”, as it existed in Windows 10 –, which was not included in the first released version of Windows 11, is the possibility of creating application folders in the start menu.

Windows 11 should also receive accessibility features. One of them is real-time subtitles, which can be activated on any video played on the system or also on audio files, which should help and improve the experience of deaf users. The feature is currently in the testing phase in the Windows Insider program, and there is still no information on when it will be released to the public.

Microsoft Teams has not been left out and will also receive some updates soon. The platform will receive improvements in video focus during, external noise cancellation and also a new feature for automatic framing.

In addition, the system will receive a “do not disturb mode”, so that the user continues to stay focused while working and not be distracted by notifications. Microsoft also wants to improve protection against “phishing”, a hacker attack commonly used to steal personal data, and Snap Layouts, to make it easier to change layouts and view windows on touchscreens.