Windows 365 will get native app and offline mode

This Tuesday (5th), the Microsoft revealed some updates and news for the Windows 365O company’s virtual PC service. The company revealed that it is working on a offline mode for using the service without internet connectionin addition to a platform native app.

As announced by the company, the new update will allow users to quickly switch between their personal desktop and cloud service using Windows Task Switcher, via the new Windows 365 Switch feature — in just one click. Microsoft has also announced a native Windows 365 application to allow users to start using the platform directly from the Taskbar or Start menu.

Offline use

Anyway, the most important Windows 365 update is related to the offline use of the service, which is currently not a possibility. After the upgrade, consumers will be able to continue using their cloud PCs even without internet.

Usage will continue the same after disconnecting from the networkSource: Windows

“When connectivity is restored, the Cloud PC will automatically re-sync with the Windows 365 service without data loss, so the user experience and workflow are consistent,” said Microsoft 365 General Manager Wangui McKelvey.

Another major update expected to come to the service is the ‘Boot to Cloud PC’ option which, when enabled, will allow users to boot their PC directly into the cloud operating system.

Switching between local and cloud system will be performed in just one clickSource: Windows

update coming soon

“Windows 11 and Windows 365 are ready to take us into the next era of hybrid work. Now is the time to move your business to Windows 11 and Windows 365. We are building Windows for the future to support the future of your business by providing organizations with the most secure, manageable and productive Windows experience on the planet.” said Microsoft Product Director Panos Panay.

Windows 365 is a service for businesses that streams a version of the Microsoft operating system to any device with a screen, such as mobile phones, tablets and computers. End users can access Windows 10 or Windows 11 versions through the service.