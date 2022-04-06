with ANS decision, do customers return to the plan? ask questions

The ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) determined on Monday (4) that Amil resumes the portfolio of individual and family health plans transferred to the operator APS (Personalized Health Care). The regulatory agency also suspended the sale of the company’s controlling interest to a group of businessmen.

But what about the life of the agreement’s clients? Can the exams be done normally? Can Amil reverse the case?

O UOL talked to health specialist lawyers Marcos Patullo, from Vilhena Silva, and Renata Farah, from Farah Kanda, and brings these and other answers. Check it out below:

What does the ANS decision mean?

Amil should resume the 340 thousand health plans of customers in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Curitiba.

The decision is an administrative precautionary measure. This means that it is temporary, that is, it may change after manifestation of Amil and APS.

“It’s a decision that seeks to avoid even greater damage,” says Patullo.

Several Amil customers reported service problems after the transfer. In February, the UOL even reported cases of cancer patients who were left without care.

Will customers return to Amil immediately?

The decision takes effect immediately and the determination is that Amil resumes this portfolio.

The period of 10 calendar days is for the manifestation of the operators. In practice, Amil must inform customers about this new change of command.

What happens to exams and procedures that were already scheduled?

The previously scheduled exams and procedures must be kept unchanged.

In practice, consumers have to access all treatments guaranteed in the contract. There must be no damage to the customer.

Can users experience any difficulties in these next 10 days?

Yes, mainly administrative difficulties, such as, for example, knowing which call center to look for.

“As the ANS determined that Amil resume the portfolio, logically, it is this operator that will once again be the service channel for beneficiaries”, adds Farah.

Will hospitals with unaccredited laboratories go back to serving Amil’s customers?

Users who accused the network’s disqualification can go back to the hospitals and laboratories that claimed to have lost care.

Since Amil must return these contracts to the way they were before the transfer, the accredited network must be the same.

Patullo declares that, if the consumer is denied service, he can gather documents that prove he is entitled to consultation or procedure in the accredited network.

They are valid as evidence, medical guide and recent contracts, for example.

And if there is still a problem, what to do?

As an alternative, customers can register a complaint on the ANS website, detailing step by step what they have faced with Amil.

Another possibility is to file a lawsuit through a law firm specialized in serving health plan beneficiaries.

Should users be concerned about any point of the ANS decision?

Customers have to remember that this is not yet a final decision.

The operators Amil and APS will have a period of 10 days to present their opinion to the ANS, when it will decide whether to definitively cancel or adopt new measures in relation to these two companies.

According to Farah, the beneficiaries need to pay attention to the fact that a third party, a group of businessmen not belonging to the UHG (United Health Group), owner of Amil and APS, would take control of the business.

“If the ANS definitively authorizes the transfer of beneficiaries to the APS, and the latter maintains the change in corporate control with another company, there is a possibility that problems may arise in the provision of services”, he says.

Is it possible that Amil can reverse the case?

Everything will depend on what the amil and APS present as a defence. However, the ANS indicates that the documentation it has gathered so far shows that customers would be harmed.

Also, the regulatory agency points out that the company that negotiates the corporate control of APS did not present guarantees to maintain the economic-financial balance of the operator. If these possibilities prove the economic capacity, ANS may authorize the transfer as it understands that beneficiaries and accredited providers are at risk.