Woman presents her husband with a threesome and ‘guest’ gets pregnant

American couple Jess and Stephen DeMarco, as they are known on TikTok, share details of their polyamory-based lifestyle. Recently, the wife released a video in which she revealed that she presented her husband with a threesome for their one-year wedding anniversary. What they didn’t expect was for the other woman to get pregnant. The information is from UOL.

In the video, which has 3.5 million views, Jess and Stephen hug and dance to celebrate the news. In the caption, the wife wrote: “I gave my husband a threesome for our anniversary. And as a result, he got her pregnant. Since we don’t have children.”

In an interview with News24, the couple explained that they established some rules for the relationship to be healthy. “We dated about five or six different women long-term, but we went on a lot of first dates with women that we ended up not connecting with.”

However, the wife admitted that she felt jealous at times. “When we find the right person, we evaluate their life and make sure they fit into ours and then we take the next step,” she concluded.

