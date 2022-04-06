Woman presents husband with a threesome and has an unexpected surprise with ‘guest’

A threesome – the famous threesome – ended unexpectedly for a couple. The woman presented her husband on their wedding anniversary with a sexual adventure for three. What they didn’t expect was the outcome of it all. The American couple. Jess and Stephen De Marco are already known on TikTok for sharing details of the polyamory-based relationship.

The story with an unusual ending was shared to more than 625,000 followers. In the video, with more than 370 thousand views, the two of them told the result of the birthday present to her husband: the “guest” of the threesome got pregnant.

The couple hugs and jumps for joy at the news. In the caption, the woman wrote: “I gave my husband a threesome for our anniversary.” And she adds: “And as a result, he got her pregnant, since we don’t have children.”

Despite the shock of the unexpected news, the couple seemed happy with the news. Jess explained that in polyamory neither spouse is the property of the other. “We are poly. So he’s her man too.”

During an interview with the news website News24, Jess and Stephen clarified that they are not legally married and attributed the secret of the relationship’s success to the freedom to date other people. When the two started to get involved with other women, they established “rules” to keep their marriage safe.

However, despite claiming that polyamory has improved the couple’s relationship and sex life, Jess confesses that she sometimes feels insecure and jealous. “When we find the right person, we evaluate their life and make sure they fit into ours and then we take the next step.”

