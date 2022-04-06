You can see from space: backyard with more than 500 bicycles is investigated by the police – News

A man with more than 500 bicycles in his backyard came under investigation after the pile of them bothered neighbors and even started to appear in Google Earth satellite images.

The warehouse came to the attention of authorities after residents of the area complained that the backyard – the house is in the Oxfordshire region of southeastern England – has become breeding ground for rats, mosquitoes and other urban pests.

The owner of the residence, a 54-year-old man, was arrested on March 23 and released under investigation, suspected of “handling and possession of stolen goods”.





On Facebook, where the image of the possibly illegal warehouse was posted by police, the case became a matter of debate.

“Didn’t the neighbors find it strange?”, said one of the comments, which summarized the main question raised on the web about the situation.





According to the Daily Mail, at least one neighbor — Colleen Butler, 53 — has been reporting the suspicious location for years.

According to her, the warehouse receives vans day and night, which unload the bicycles in the backyard. Despite her complaints over the years, no action was taken.





When asked by Colleen why there are so many bikes in the yard, the property owner said they would be donated to needy children in Africa soon.

“As you can see, they never went to Africa,” Colleen said in an interview with the Daily Mail.





The investigation is ongoing, and it is not yet known if the bikes are actually stolen or if the subject simply gave up the yard as a deposit.



