Youtuber Felipe Castanhari is attacked after telling what the Holodomor was

Monument in honor of the victims of the Holodomor, in the city of Dnipro, Ukraine.| photo: Bigstock

The posting of an explanatory video about the war in Ukraine in which Holodomor is mentioned was the cause of a barrage of criticism directed at youtuber Felipe Castanhari, responsible for the Nostalgia channel. Followers unaware of or denying the horror provoked by the Soviet Union’s communists against Ukrainians in the 20th century accused Castanhari of spreading “Nazi propaganda” and “disinformation”. The wave of attacks, added to the defense made by the youtuber’s fans, generated enough movement to take the influencer’s name to the list of the most commented terms on Twitter.

Through his account on the social network, Castanhari vented: “No matter what I do, no matter how I do it, no matter how responsible I am, it doesn’t matter anything, they will ALWAYS find something to want to question my work I swear I wanted to understand what I did so wrong here for these people to hate me so much“, he said.

Called by some the “Communist Holocaust”, the Holodomor was the result of a series of disastrous agricultural policies in Ukraine, a country that has one of the most fertile soils in the world. It is estimated that up to 12 million people died – of starvation – between 1932 and 1933.

Because it was a true genocide perpetrated against the Ukrainian people to see the centralizing policies inherent to the communist regime triumph, the Holodomor is a tragedy covered by an uncomfortable veil of silence that the People’s Gazette unveils so that such catastrophes never happen again.

Here is a list of 5 texts and 2 podcasts for you to better understand this carnage caused by the stupidity, arrogance and truculence of the Stalin regime.

What was the Holodomor, the great famine in Ukraine?

It was not an accidental episode: the lack of food was the result of a disastrous agricultural policy led by Josef Stalin. Even when it was clear that the plan had gone awry, the Soviet dictator refused to back down. Nor did he accept humanitarian aid from neighboring countries, who watched the situation with desperation. To this day there is debate as to whether Holodomor was genocide or a crime against humanity. But there is no doubt that this massacre could have been avoided.

What textbooks teach about Holodomor, the great famine in China, and other 20th century facts

As far as Brazilian textbooks are concerned, it is difficult for a primary school student to have contact with the expression Holodomor. He will only learn about the causes of the great famine in China and, in most cases, he will not be informed that Cuba is a dictatorship.

Gareth Jones: the hero who revealed the Holodomor to the West

The first eyes of the West to witness the tragedy of the 1930s (also known as the Holodomor) were those of British journalist Gareth Jones, who traveled in hiding to Ukraine and came across scenes of despair: forced to participate in a system of collective production of grain to support Stalin’s delusions of grandeur, Ukrainian peasants found themselves without the bare minimum to feed themselves.

The world should remember the victims of the Holodomor

Between 1932 and 1933, approximately seven million peasant families were wiped out by a deliberate and planned famine in Ukraine, and another three million died outside the country, totaling ten million needless deaths of innocent workers. There was no drought, war or reason for these wars to occur, especially in one of the most fertile countries in the Central Black Land.

Film exposes the lies to keep the Holodomor out of the eyes of the West

Stalin’s collectivization of the countryside established the confiscation of private property and farms, as well as all food. This policy was enforced by state police and local agents, and as a result, at least four million Ukrainians – and several million more in the Soviet Union – died of starvation.

Cult Quarantine #73: “Stalin’s Shadow” shows the horrors of the Holodomor, the famine that killed millions of Ukrainians

“Everywhere there was the cry: ‘There is no bread. We are dying.’ That cry came from all over Russia. I wandered through the black earth region because that was once the richest agricultural area in Russia and because correspondents were forbidden to go there to see for themselves what is happening”.

The Talk Is #25: The Atrocities of Communism You Didn’t Learn in School

Most of this story is not told in schools, where the big villain portrayed in the books is the “American empire”, to use activist terminology. Even in the press, a critical look at the countless crimes of communism is rare.