Zotac introduces first RTX 3090 Ti GPU with four PCIe slots

The more high-end, the beefier and bigger a video card is. This is a maxim that has never failed in the hardware industry. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti has arrived to show that projects need to have the best on the market. Zotac, a traditional NVIDIA partner, didn’t play around in service and created the four-slot Zotac RTX 3090 Ti PGF OC, one of the widest graphics cards these days.

The model is exclusive to China and has an eye-catching design. According to the manufacturer’s own description, the gigantic Zotac RTX 3090 Ti PGF OC needs four slots in a case with its amazingly 73mm width! It’s pretty much a simple two-slot two-card SLI/Crossfire. The video card is not that long (309mm), there are bigger cards in that sense.

The Zotac RTX 3090 Ti PGF OC is practically a heatsink sandwich. This important component for handling heating runs through the entire board surrounded by the PCB with its (stylish) backplate on one side, and the case with three fans on the other. Since it’s a GPU that demands so much energy (450W), you can’t expect less.

Regarding the design, the model has two larger fans and a smaller one in the middle. The backplate has cuts to facilitate ventilation and behind the third fan, there is a cut in the same shape as the fan. Like the other RTX 3090 Ti, this model from Zotac also requires a 16-pin PCIe connector to power the beast.



Even with all this project, the Zotac RTX 3090 Ti PGF OC doesn’t reach 1900 MHz in the boost clock (staying at 1890 MHz), like the Galax and its RTX 3090 Ti that goes beyond that value, for example. Zotac’s recommendation, as well as other brands, is a 1000W power supply. The rest of the model’s configurations are already known to those who follow the subject: 10752 CUDA cores and 24GB GDRR6X at 21 Gbps.

After being announced in January, the RTX 3090 Ti still took two months to launch and went through production problems, in addition to the lack of necessary material that still plagues the semiconductor industry. Now the GPU is real and is already available from the most diverse partners of NVIDIA.

