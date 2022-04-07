14 diseases that anticipate the release of retirement and aid

Sick pay and disability retirement are paid by the INSS (National Institute of Social Security) to those insured who are not in a position to carry out their activities. They are currently known as temporary and permanent disability benefits, respectively.

To have access to any of them, the worker must fulfill a 12 month grace period of contributions before making the request. The grace period is the minimum number of contributions required by the INSS to grant a benefit to the insured or, in some cases, their dependent.

However, some serious illnesses exempt the insured from having to collect for that period of time before the claim. “But they need to be insured”, explains the lawyer specializing in Social Security Law, Átila Abela.

Illnesses that exclude the need for grace

This type of exemption applies in cases where the health condition was caused by an accident of any nature, including work-related. The same extends to the following serious illnesses:

mental alienation Cancer (Malignant Neoplasm) Blindness Parkinson’s disease active tuberculosis leprosy Irreversible and disabling paralysis severe heart disease ankylosing spondyloarthrosis severe nephropathy Radiation contamination, based on completion of specialist medicine severe liver disease Advanced stage of Paget’s disease (osteitis deformans) Acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS)

However, it is worth noting that this rule is not valid when the citizen already has the disease before joining the INSS.