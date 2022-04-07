19-year-old American who woke up from coma dies after accident

posted on 06/04/2022 12:39 / updated 06/04/2022 12:39



(credit: reproduction)

Terry Wayne Wallis, who awoke from a coma at age 19 in 2003, died last Tuesday (5/4) at age 57, at Advanced Care in Searcy, according to his obituary. The cause of death was not reported.

In 1984, he and a friend were inside a car that veered off the road and into a creek. The car was not located until the next day, with one of the men already dead and Wayne without body movements.

The accident left him in a coma for nearly two decades. In 2003, Terry woke up from his coma and started talking. He has been the subject of many news and medical articles and was known as “the man who slept for 19 years”. Terry even regained the ability to move some parts of his body, although he had many motor restrictions as a result of the accident.

When he had the accident, his daughter Amber was only 6 weeks old. He leaves a father, daughter, three grandchildren, three brothers.