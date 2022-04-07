19-year-old American who woke up from coma dies after accident

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on 19-year-old American who woke up from coma dies after accident 5 Views

posted on 06/04/2022 12:39 / updated 06/04/2022 12:39

(credit: reproduction)


(credit: reproduction)

Terry Wayne Wallis, who awoke from a coma at age 19 in 2003, died last Tuesday (5/4) at age 57, at Advanced Care in Searcy, according to his obituary. The cause of death was not reported.

In 1984, he and a friend were inside a car that veered off the road and into a creek. The car was not located until the next day, with one of the men already dead and Wayne without body movements.

The accident left him in a coma for nearly two decades. In 2003, Terry woke up from his coma and started talking. He has been the subject of many news and medical articles and was known as “the man who slept for 19 years”. Terry even regained the ability to move some parts of his body, although he had many motor restrictions as a result of the accident.

When he had the accident, his daughter Amber was only 6 weeks old. He leaves a father, daughter, three grandchildren, three brothers.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Deaths drop 43% in one week, says WHO; cases fall 16%

The number of new deaths caused by covid-19 fell by 43% in a week in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved