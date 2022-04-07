5 reasons why you should ingest live lactobacilli

Chances are you’ve heard that ingesting live lactobacilli is beneficial for your health. But, after all, is this true? And what are the consequences of adding them to your diet?

To clarify this, we need to explain what these organisms are. Lactobacilli are probiotics, that is, they are “good bacteria”, which do not harm your health. On the contrary: by acting on the intestinal tract, they cooperate so that you have a better quality of life. They can even feed on other organic objects within our body, helping to prevent infections and functioning as natural antibiotics.

Still not convinced they should be on your diet? Well, check out in this text 5 reasons why you should eat more lactobacilli.

1. Help reduce cholesterol

High levels of bad cholesterol (LDL) are associated with risks for heart disease. There are studies that suggest that some probiotics can help reduce these levels. The most efficient among them is the L. acidophilus.



These studies showed that taking this probiotic for six weeks had a significant lowering effect on total and LDL cholesterol, although it also lowered “good” (HDL) cholesterol. Therefore, it is important to monitor with the doctor its effect on your body.

2. Help with immunity

Probiotics tend to “charge up” our defense system. The effect is more or less the following: when these good bacteria reach the intestine, the defense cells promptly attack them, as they do not immediately identify whether what is arriving is beneficial or harmful to the body. This causes a “shock” in our immune system, which is active and ready to fight other attacks by microorganisms, such as those that cause infectious reactions.

3. Relieve Irritable Bowel Syndrome Symptoms

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a very annoying problem that affects many people. Symptoms are usually abdominal pain, bloating, and unusual bowel movements. Exactly what causes IBS is not known, but there is evidence to suggest that it may be caused by some intestinal bacteria.

Some studies have already examined the effects of probiotics in improving these symptoms. A survey involving 60 people with IBS tracked the consequences of ingesting L. acidophilus and found a decrease in swelling after a period of two months, in addition to relief from abdominal pain.

However, another study arrived at another result: it observed that the use of L. acidophilus would not have had the desired effect on IBS symptoms. It is believed that this may be related to the amount of probiotics: a low dose intake of a single strain may give better effects on the pain caused by the syndrome.

4. Help in the treatment of obesity

The effects that probiotics cause are specifically localized to the gut microbiota (which was formerly called the gut flora). What they do, therefore, is alter this environment.

It is already known that the microbiota of an obese individual is usually different from that of a healthy weight person. Studies have already shown that lactobacillus Akkermansia muciniphila It usually appears in the intestines of thinner people.

An experiment carried out at Centro Universitário São Camilo, in São Paulo, showed that there was a decrease of 40% to 50% in body mass in guinea pigs that ingested the Akkermansia muciniphila.

This probiotic is not yet available on the market, but for now, you can increase the consumption of onions, nuts, chocolate and red fruits — all of them are foods that make this microorganism proliferate.

5. Can improve skin appearance

Improving gut health is one of the surest ways to improve skin health. A regulated intestine causes toxins to be eliminated and the skin is more hydrated and luscious. Lactobacilli can play a major role in this goal.

But, in addition to improving the complexion, it is already known that probiotics help fight inflammatory processes that reflect on the skin – which has positive effects, for example, in people suffering from atopic dermatitis. Therefore, investing in these microorganisms is an extra boost to eliminate acne and blackheads, as well as relieving uncomfortable situations such as dermatitis.