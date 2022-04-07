6 signs that your diet is far from ideal

The lack of vitamins, minerals and fiber make the body more susceptible to diseases and health problems. When we have been consuming a diet low in nutrients and high in bad fats, sugars and sodium for a long time, the body starts giving some warnings that something is wrong.

Often, the warnings issued are silent, and the recurrence of this can have serious consequences for the body. However, sometimes it is possible to notice minor annoyances that, if left untreated, can lead to physical and emotional problems.



6 signs that your diet is really bad

Constipation

It occurs mainly due to lack of fiber. Eating foods such as salads, fruits, vegetables and green vegetables along with adequate water intake are the ways to treat this nuisance.

pimples

The lack of vitamin A influences for the excessive formation of pimples. To prevent or treat this problem, it is necessary to consume reddish foods such as strawberries, grapes, papaya, carrots, tomatoes, etc. This nutrient can also be found in oranges, pineapples, melons and bananas.

Bad breath

Bad breath problems can also be related to vitamin A deficiency in the body. In this way, consuming reddish foods relieves this type of annoyance.

excessive sweat

Excessive sweating is an indication that your diet is bad. Regular consumption of alcohol, caffeinated drinks and foods such as pepper are associated with the problem. The recommendation made by health professionals is to adhere to a diet rich in vegetables, fruits and water.

Physical and mental fatigue

Fatigue and tiredness are symptoms that may be related to a lack of vitamin B12, iron and zinc. These nutrients are found in abundance in beans, meats, kale, chickpeas and lentils.

unhealthy hair

When the hair has brittle strands or hair loss and is lifeless and shiny, these are signs that the diet is unbalanced. To help solve this problem, the ideal is to consume more regularly fruits with vitamin C, as they are also great for hair health.