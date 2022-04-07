6 Xiaomi smartphones for you to buy with more than 50% off

Are you one of those who can’t read the word “discount” that comes out by clicking on the article? We know very well how it is and AliExpress too.

And it was precisely thinking about these customers, who love to pay less for their desired products, that the Chinese retail giant is back with a lightning promotion for smartphones and other smart Xiaomi wearables with discounts that can reach up to 60% off depending on the product.

And the advantages don’t stop there, as you still have free shipping and fast delivery in up to 12 days to the city of São Paulo and in 15 days to the rest of Brazil.

As Ratchet Livre loves to make your life easier, we made a selection of 6 Xiaomi smartphones, from 12 line releases to more basic models like the 11 Lite 5G, which deserve your attention. Just take a look:

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Credit: Xiaomi | disclosure Xiaomi 12 Pro is the current top of the line from the Chinese brand and has the best it can offer its users

Costing between BRL 4,880.61 and BRL 5,383.82, depending on the version chosen, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is the current top of the line from the Chinese brand and has the best it can offer its users. Starting with the fantastic Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and the 6.73-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution up to 2K, and there is also a variable refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

Available in versions with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage, the Xiaomi 12 Pro has a powerful 32 MP front camera and a very complete trio of rear lenses: a 50 MP main, a 50MP wide-angle and 50MP telephoto and support for up to 2x optical zoom.

Enclose the package, the 4,600 mAh battery with support for fast charging at an incredible 120W, 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC for proximity payments

Xiaomi 12

Credit: Xiaomi | disclosure Xiaomi 12, which is priced between R$3,414.96 and R$3,918.17, depending on the version chosen

The Xiaomi 12, which costs between R$3,414.96 and R$3,918.17 depending on the version chosen, also comes equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and is available in versions with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256 GB of internal storage.

The big difference for the Pro model is in the set of cameras, which on the Xiaomi 12 has a main lens with a 50 MP sensor, a wide-angle with a 13 MP sensor and a telemacro with a 5 MP sensor. In addition to the 32 MP front.

The battery is a little less powerful with 4,500 mAh and fast charging of 67W.

Xiaomi 12X

Credit: Xiaomi | disclosure Xiaomi 12X is costing between R$2,682.14 and R$3,185.35 in the promotion, depending on the version chosen

The most basic model of the line, the Xiaomi 12X is priced at between R$2,682.14 and R$3,185.35, depending on the version chosen, and is available with a 6.28-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and refresh rate. of 120 Hz.

The chipset of the model is the Snapdragon 870, and the device is available in versions of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage.

With 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, stereo sound and fingerprint reader, the model has the same specifications as the front and rear cameras, as well as the battery and fast charging of the Xiaomi 12, which makes it an option with an interesting cost benefit. for those who are also looking for performance.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Credit: Xiaomi | disclosure The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is costing in this AliExpress lightning promotion between R$1,734.84 and R$2,097.69, depending on the chosen combo

With a 4500 mAh battery and 120W fast charging, Xiaomi’s launch is costing between R$ 1,734.84 and R$ 2,097.69 in this lightning promotion on AliExpress.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and depending on the version chosen, it has 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage.

The device also has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, a 16MP front camera and a triple set of rear cameras: the main 108MP, an 8MP 118º wide-angle and a 2 MP macro and dedicated AI option.

Redmi Note 11

Credit: Xiaomi | disclosure The Note 11 is available in the promotion with a price between R$ 790.38 and R$ 1,139.40, depending on the chosen combo

Intermediate model of Xiaomi’s Redmi line, the Note 11 is available in the promotion with a price between R$ 790.38 and R$ 1,139.40, depending on the chosen combo.

Launched this year, the smartphone comes equipped with a Snapdragon 680 chipset, 5G support, 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging capability and IP52 certification, which guarantees resistance against dust and water splashes.

The device also has speakers with JBL technology, NFC for proximity payments, a 13 MP front camera and a triple set of lenses on the rear: a 50 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide and a macro of 2MP, in addition to the depth sensor.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G

Credit: Xiaomi | disclosure Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G is costing in the AliExpress promotion between R$1,287.43 and R$1,595.12, depending on the chosen combo

With the value between R$ 1,287.43 and R$ 1,595.12, depending on the chosen combo, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G has a 6.55-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution, 4,250 mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, RAM memory between 6GB and 8GB, while the storage can be 128GB or 256GB.

The set of cameras consists of a 20 MP front and three on the back, with a 64 MP main, an 8 MP ultra-wide and a 5 MP tele macro.

