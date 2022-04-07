a murder in the city of Bucha

With a rope tied to his feet and a bullet hole in his forehead, a dead man lay in the bush near a railway on the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Bucha.

The haunting figure, its pale yellow skin as if it were a wax statue, was surrounded by fallen leaves. A few feet away, the corpse of another victim lay in the undergrowth.

“Do not touch the body. It could be mined,” said a police officer, who pointed out the location of the body but asked not to be identified by name.

Bucha, 37 km northwest of Kiev, was occupied by Russian troops for more than a month after the invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

When Russian forces retreated last week, they left behind dead civilians on the streets, inside buildings and buried in shallow graves.

Local officials say more than 300 people were killed by Russian forces in Bucha alone, and about 50 of them were executed.

The police officer said Bucha residents buried five other bodies under an unmarked mound of earth that Reuters passed nearby. Reuters could not immediately verify his report.

Since arriving in Bucha on Sunday, Reuters has witnessed the remains of at least five victims who were shot in the head. One had his hands tied behind his back.

The dead man Reuters saw on Wednesday, wearing jeans and a black winter jacket, was 100 meters from a small cemetery. Reuters was unable to identify the man or determine who killed him.

Witnesses in the city – which was severely bombed – reported details of what they said were several other extrajudicial killings at the hands of Russians. Reuters was unable to independently verify this narrative.

Ukraine’s government has accused Russia of genocide and war crimes. The Kremlin classifies the allegations as propaganda and says its forces are not targeting civilians.

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the Security Council on Tuesday that the abuse allegations were lies. He claimed that while Bucha was under Russian control “not a single civilian suffered any kind of violence”.

On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry released a statement saying that all photographs and videos published by Ukrainian authorities alleging “crimes” committed by Russian troops in Bucha were a “provocation”.

Chechen soldier

In another nearby incident, in the middle of a small forest, worker Eduard Karpenko told how he saw one of his neighbors walking to be shot by a Russian soldier.

He said the victim, Oleksandr Yeremich, was a member of the Territorial Defense Forces, the military reserve of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Karpenko showed Reuters a copy of the man’s passport, but the news agency was unable to independently verify other details of his account.

Karpenko said the man was taken away from his home by a soldier who, according to two Russian military personnel, came from Chechnya, a region in southern Russia that sent forces to Ukraine to support Russia.

The soldier walked with the man out of sight, to the end of a wooden fence that flanked the forest, and then four shots were heard, Karpenko said.

“They took him to the end of the gate and shot him, with the last shot in the head,” Karpenko declared.

Two men alongside Karpenko, who declined to be identified, confirmed that they also saw Yeremich being taken away and heard gunshots.

Karpenko said he and the two men waited by order of Russian soldiers until nightfall before venturing to retrieve the body.

“We covered him with a blanket, then another, and dragged him to the grave. There was a lot of blood,” Karpenko said.