Aid center in the Donetsk region is bombed – 06/04/2022

At least two civilians were killed and five wounded in a Russian attack on a humanitarian aid distribution center in Vuhledar, in the separatist area of ​​Donetsk, on Wednesday, the regional governor Pavlo Kirilenko said.

According to the politician, in a message published on Telegram and passed on by the AFP agency, “the center was bombed by Russian fascists with rockets” and the attack took place “during the distribution of aid”.

Vugledar is a small town that had 15,000 inhabitants before the war and is about 50 kilometers from Donetsk.

Since the beginning of April, Moscow has said it would stop or reduce attacks near Kiev and Kharkiv to focus its actions in eastern Ukraine, in the area that includes the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, and in the south of the territory, close to Crimea. –the peninsula unilaterally annexed in 2014. The measure has been respected in parts since then.

According to Kiev government officials in the two breakaway areas, heavy fighting is ongoing on Wednesday.

“Russian troops are moving towards Sloviansk [Donetsk]Barvinkhove [próxima a Kharkiv]Rubizhne [Lugansk] and, of course, Mariupol [sul]”, said Interior Ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko.

Also according to local authorities, the Russians are attacking the rail links between Donetsk and the rest of Ukraine. of victims. Because of military activities, the Ukrainian government has asked civilians to evacuate cities or seek bomb shelters.

Part of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions had already been in the hands of pro-Russian separatists since 2014, but since the beginning of Russian attacks on February 24, other locations that were still under Ukrainian control have fallen into Russian hands.