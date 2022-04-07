Alleged puddle of giant blood in remote area scares

An image captured through Google Maps intrigued netizens. The clipping shows a huge red smear in a so far unidentified remote area. The information is from the R7 portal.

Supposedly giant pool of blood was found through Google Maps — Photo: Google Maps/NDSupposedly giant pool of blood was found through Google Maps — Photo: Google Maps/ND

Despite the lack of information on the subject, some spectators saw a gigantic pool of blood there. “What the hell is this?”, asks the author of the post, in the thread where the screenshot was shared.

One of the hypotheses raised sees the scenario as a possible slaughterhouse for animals: “A place to sacrifice pigs in the traditional way (slitting their throats)”, wrote a user on the network.

Other netizens tried to fit the elements of the image into something less visceral than a “bloody puddle”, a recurrent term among the commentators on duty.

“[As estruturas brancas] looks like two silos. The reddish color is sediment, possibly a high-traffic area,” ventured a more moderate user. “Parts of Australia have red soil so it could be just that,” ventured a second.

Guesses aside, what was not left out of this online investigation was the good old humor of the networks: “Someone hit a very big fly”, says one of the responses to the topic.

