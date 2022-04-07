Alzheimer’s: 42 genes identified to better understand the disease

A group of European researchers identified 75 areas of the human genome associated with Alzheimer’s disease, of which 42 had never been related to the disease. The new list of genes offers opportunities for a better understanding of degenerative processes, as well as new clues for more effective treatment.

The study collected data from 111,326 cases to characterize the genetic picture of Alzheimer’s disease. For a comparative study, human genome data from 677,663 healthy individuals were also analyzed.

Genomes were provided by clinics in more than 15 European Union countries and data came from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Iceland, Nigeria, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

“This is a landmark study in the field of Alzheimer’s research and is the culmination of 30 years of work,” said study co-author Julie Williams, director of the UK Dementia Research Center at Cardiff University.

The 42 genes associated with the disease indicate new ways to fight its progression.

If smoking, physical activity or diet can influence the risk of developing Alzheimer’s, Williams points out that genetics can also contribute to the pathology.

“Sixty to 80 percent of the risk of disease is based on our genetics and therefore we must continue to look for biological causes and develop much-needed treatments for millions of affected people around the world,” he noted.

Immune system

In addition to the well-known APOE e4 gene or the beta-amyloid and tau proteins, the new list identifies genes associated with inflammation processes and immune system cells that can damage brain cells.

Detailed analysis of an immune regulator called Lubac, needed by the body to activate genes and prevent cell death, was one of the starting points.

The study found that microglia, the immune system cell in the brain, whose mission is to “take out the trash” – clean up damaged neurons – plays a key role in people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Some of the genes discovered may make microglia less efficient. If that cell loses effectiveness, “the disease could be accelerated,” said Julie Williams.

The study also identified genes associated with inflammation, which involve cytokines or proteins capable of causing the death of tumor cells. Malfunctioning of these proteins can allow inflammation to develop into tumors.

The body triggers an inflammatory process as a defense mechanism to kill pathogens. It also plays a role in removing damaged cells. The study found a set of genes associated with the Tumor Necrosis Alpha proteins, as it is called.

During the analysis of these processes, the investigation found a protein that excelled in the immune system to regulate inflammation. While the real role of the chemical process is to rally the body’s defenses to fight infection, this reaction also has an impact on many autoimmune diseases where the body turns against itself, such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, Crohn’s disease, and more. type 1 diabetes, explain the scientists.

The genetic interactions were found by the study, and they all show that “Alzheimer’s disease is multifactorial, made up of different pathologies, and each person has their own path,” said Richard Isaacson, director of the Alzheimer’s Prevention Clinic at the Center for Health at Brain, from Florida Atlantic University’s Schmidt School of Medicine.

“The disease presents itself differently and progresses differently in different people,” explained Issacson.

These findings will provide scientists with new pointers and tools for treatments, medications and advice for lifestyle changes that can reduce the risk of brain disease, the researchers say.

For Isaacson, the future of Alzheimer’s disease is precision medicine and prevention.

