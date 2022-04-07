Anvisa’s technical group suggests maintaining a ban on the sale of electronic cigarettes in Brazil – Saúde

A technical team from anvisa suggested maintaining the ban on the importation, marketing and advertising of electronic cigarettes in Brazil, in a report released this Wednesday, 6th. The group considers that the release would be “technically unfeasible” and “potentially harmful to the public health“. Recommendation of 2009, with the bans, is in the process of analysis for update since 2019. The suggestion is not yet a final decision, which must be taken by the Collegiate Board of Directors (Dicol) of the agency.

The document, from the General Management of Registration and Inspection of Tobacco Derived and Non-Tobacco Products (GGTAB) team, subsidizes the opening of a new stage of social participation in the update process, starting on Monday, 11th. last month, the Estadão published an article that talked about the increased consumption of the device among young Brazilians.

The ban on the importation, sale and advertising of Electronic Smoking Devices (DEF), which include electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco products, date back to 2009, when Collegiate Board Resolution (RDC) No. 46/2009 was published. In 2019, to update technical information, the agency started a regulatory process.

The devices have simple technology. A battery allows you to heat the liquid (e-liquid, in English) which, in general, is a mixture of water, food flavoring, nicotine, propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin.

On the one hand, health professionals warn of possible cardiovascular and pulmonary complications, such as e-cigarette-associated lung injury (EVALI), which has already claimed the lives of 68 in the US. On the other hand, users and the tobacco industry say the device is of reduced risk and helps smokers to give up conventional cigarettes.

regulatory alternatives

In the partial report, the technical area listed the objectives of regulatory action: to reduce the initiation of children and adolescents to smoking and to prevent the supply of DEF from contributing to the increase in smoking and consumption of illicit drugs in Brazil.

In view of these objectives and also the evidence gathered and presented in the document, the technical team considered the possibility of allowing the manufacture, import and commercialization of DEF, through the repeal of the 2009 RDC, “technically unfeasible and potentially harmful to public health Therefore, the alternative “will not be considered for the next phases of the RIA process”.

“The design of a scenario in which these products were allowed to be marketed in the country proved to be technically inadequate, due to all the health risks, both individual and population, proven to be caused by DEF and the lack of evidence of benefits that would justify their use. use,” the report notes.

The document highlights that the manufacturers who presented data to international authorities were not able to “prove the immediate, medium and long-term risks specific to each of these products”. The report also talks about the impossibility of analyzing the security of the devices due to the multitude of models and brands.

The report shows great concern about the attraction of kids and teenagers for the use of the product, “in view of both the technology used and the use of additives”. “Even in countries where such products are allowed, their use by children and adolescents has shown worrying rates.”

In the United States, the use of devices in schools was considered epidemic. Almost 17% of Brazilian schoolchildren aged 13 to 17 have already tried electronic cigarettes. The prevalence of national use, for people aged 15 and over, is 0.6%.

The document cites that studies show that the chances of an e-cigarette user to switch to a conventional smoking product is greater than non-users. A systemic review indicated that among adolescents it is four times higher.

The agency’s technical team is now studying to present to Dicol two possibilities: maintaining the text and the bans without or with the implementation of additional non-normative actions. The group’s defense is for the inclusion of these actions.

The inclusion alternative proposes the revision of the text. Including, among the prohibitions, the manufacture of the device. And it provides “the description of the mandatory performance, by Anvisa, of periodic awareness campaigns, as well as educational and informational actions aimed at the population, especially children and adolescents, with warnings about the risks associated with the use of DEF”.

The group points out that only the maintenance of prohibitions, without educational actions, can lead to “a gradual increase in prevalence” among children and adolescents.