Astronomers find the oldest galaxy in the universe, 13.5 billion years old

posted on 04/07/2022 06:00



(credit: Harikane et al/Disclosure)

Astronomers led by the Harvard & Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in the US have spotted the most distant astronomical object ever: a galaxy. Called HD1, it is about 13.5 billion light-years from Earth and was described in the Astrophysical Journal.

The team proposes two hypotheses: HD1 may be forming stars at an astonishing rate and is possibly home to the first to inhabit the Universe — and which, until now, have never been observed. Alternatively, the galaxy may contain a supermassive black hole about 100 million times the mass of our Sun.

“Answering questions about the nature of such a distant source can be challenging,” acknowledges Fabio Pacucci, lead author of the study. “It’s like guessing the nationality of a ship by the flag it flies, being far away on land, with the ship in the middle of a gale and dense fog. You can see some colors and shapes of the flag, but not in its entirety. It’s a long game of analyzing and excluding implausible scenarios.”





“Shudder”

HD1 is extremely bright in ultraviolet light. To explain this, “some energetic processes are taking place there or, better yet, took place a few billion years ago,” says Pacucci. At first, the researchers assumed the object was a standard Starburst galaxy, which is creating stars at a high rate. But after calculating how many it produced, the scientists got an incredible rate: “HD1 would be forming more than 100 stars each year. That’s at least 10 times what we expect for these galaxies”, says the astronomer.

“It was very difficult work to find HD1 in more than 700,000 objects,” says Yuichi Harikane, an astronomer at the University of Tokyo who discovered the galaxy. “The red color matched the expected characteristics of a galaxy 13.5 billion light-years away surprisingly well, giving me a little chills when I encountered it,” he reveals. Using the James Webb Space Telescope, the team will soon re-observe HD1 to verify its distance from Earth. If current calculations are correct, it will be the most distant — and oldest — star cluster ever recorded.