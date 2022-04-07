ATR 72 lands in wrong lane and ground vehicle needs to flee at high speed

Binter Canarias ATR 72, similar to the one involved in the occurrence – Image: Alan Wilson, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons





In one serious incident, a passenger aircraft landed at the intended airport but on the wrong runway, causing a driver who was at the scene to have to abandon the path in a hurry.

The incident happened on March 14 with the ATR 72 registered under the registration EC-MNN, of the Spanish airline Binter Canarias, which was carrying out flight NT-207 between the islands of Fuerteventura and Las Palmas, both belonging to Spain.

According to information from The Aviation Herald, the aircraft, which was carrying 68 passengers and 4 crew, was authorized to land on runway 03R at Gran Canaria Airport. At the same time, an airport service vehicle was operating on runway 03L, which is next door.

Shortly afterward, the vehicle’s driver asked the Tower’s air traffic controller whether the approaching aircraft was landing on runway 03L. The controller visually confirmed that ATR 72 was indeed aligned for runway 03L.

With confirmation that the aircraft was heading to the wrong runway, the controller asked the driver to vacate the spot immediately. The vehicle left at high speed and the aircraft landed on runway 03L.

According to information from online flight tracking platforms, two other flights of the same aircraft from Fuerteventura Island to Las Palma, NT-203 and NT-209, on the same day also landed on runway 03L, which shows that the pilots they were used to landing by this headboard, leading to a greater chance of mistake.

The Spanish Civil Aviation Accident and Incident Investigation Commission (CIAIAC) reported this Tuesday, April 5, that it has opened an investigation to determine the causes of the incident.

