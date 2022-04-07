Brazilians disappear on the way to enlistment in Ukraine







A civilian trains to throw Molotov cocktails to defend the city as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine Photo: REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

Two Brazilians who intended to enlist in Ukrainian troops to fight in the war against Russia disappeared. Former navy soldier Vinicius de Andrade, 26, and a friend – still unidentified – haven’t contacted family and friends for five days. The last message sent to Vinicius’ family was made on Friday, 1st, according to oh.

To the Earth, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Itamaraty) confirmed the “possible disappearance of nationals in Poland”. The agency also states that their identities will be preserved to guarantee the “right to privacy” and emphasizes that it is “available to provide all the consular assistance applicable to family members, in compliance with current international treaties and local legislation”.

By message, the former soldier even sent his location in the central region of Warsaw, Poland, and revealed the next steps of the journey to friends. The duo’s goal was to head to Lviv, Ukraine, where volunteers are recruited by the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine.

On Saturday, the 2nd, messages sent to Vinicius were answered by another person with a delay of more than 12 hours, worrying friends and family. Then, the profiles maintained in the name of Vinicius de Andrade on Instagram and Facebook were excluded from social networks.



