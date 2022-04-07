Caixa app off the air? Users report problems in the bank’s system | digital banks

The Caixa Econômica Federal app is offline this Wednesday (6). According to Downdetector, a website that monitors the operation of digital services, the app’s system began to have problems around 2:30 pm today. Complaints registered on the platform reached a peak of 347 notifications. In response to customer complaints on Twitter, the company recommended updating the app, but did not provide information on the cause of the instability or a timeframe for the fix.

How to register and log in to the Caixa Tem app

Data from Google Trends, a Google platform that indicates the queries that are on the rise on the Internet, show that searches for terms such as “Caixa out of the air app”, “Caixa out of the air app” and “Caixa out of the air system” of air today 2022″ had a sudden increase in the last hour.

1 out of 2 Caixa’s app down? Users report problems in the bank’s system — Photo: Helito Beggiora/TechTudo Caixa app off the air? Users report problems in the bank’s system — Photo: Helito Beggiora/TechTudo

Bank customers turned to Twitter to complain about the instability of the application. “Hello @Caixa, help your client here who has been trying to access the app since 5 am and can’t get past the home screen. Please!”, said a user. Internet users also expressed concern about paying bills, as many of them are due on the first working days of the month.

According to information shared by users on Downdetector, the instability affects not only login to the application, available for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones, but also Caixa’s Internet Banking. The app accounts for 71% of complaints; web login by 26%.

2 of 2 Caixa’s app does not open: Downdetector registers high in service notifications — Photo: Eduardo Bartkevihi/TechTudo Caixa app does not open: Downdetector registers high in service notifications — Photo: Eduardo Bartkevihi/TechTudo

Caixa has not yet commented on the problem that affects its systems in its official profiles. However, in response to complaints from some users on Twitter, the company asked customers to check for a newer version of the app and, if so, proceed with the update. In other cases, the bank asked customers to forward their queries via direct message (DM). Caixa did not inform the cause of the instability or provide a deadline for the stabilization of the system.