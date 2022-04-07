Campinas records maximum occupancy in ICU beds for children in the Municipal SUS | Campinas and Region

Campinas (SP) recorded on Wednesday night (6) maximum capacity in the beds of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for children in hospitals of the Municipal SUS. According to the update released at 6pm, all 29 structures of this type offered in the city are occupied.

In addition to the municipal network, the Hospital de Clínicas da Unicamp (HC) also appears under pressure, with only one of the 20 pediatric ICUs available, according to the most recent update. Check below the situation of intensive care units in public and private networks.

Faced with the pressure on the Municipal SUS, the Mário Gatti Network provides for the opening of five more ICU beds for children at Hospital Ouro Verde from April 11th.

The maximum occupancy in intensive care structures occurs one day after the metropolis counts 12 children assisted in emergency rooms in the city waiting for a vacancy in an infirmary bed. This Wednesday, the queue reduced to two patients.

When questioned about possible measures of the administration in the face of the scenario of the wards, the prefecture informed the g1 which “monitors the situation daily and will take the necessary measures”.

Until last week, hospitalizations resulting from infections caused by the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) were responsible for an average of 60% of the total in the Municipal SUS, according to the technical director of Hospital Ouro Verde, Cynthia Herrera. Know the necessary care.

The hospitals of the metropolis registered this Monday 89 patients admitted to children’s ICUs installed in the Municipal SUS, in the HC and in the private network. The total represents seven more than on Tuesday night (5) and, with that, the overall occupancy rate reaches 92.7% among the 96 beds available.

In the private network, there is one less ICU bed offered in the city, compared to the previous day.

Children’s ICU beds in Campinas Data has been released since March 23, 2022 Source: City Hall

The beds are divided as follows, in absolute numbers:

SUS Municipal : 29 beds, of which 29 are occupied. There is no free bed.

: 29 beds, of which 29 are occupied. There is no free bed. Unicamp HC : 20 beds, of which 19 are occupied. There is 1 free.

: 20 beds, of which 19 are occupied. There is 1 free. Private: 47 beds, of which 41 are occupied. There are 6 free.

Children’s ICU beds in Campinas Structure Occupancy in % SUS Municipal 100% Unicamp HC 95% private network 87.2% Total 92.7%